Two fires displace 8 people over long weekend

Two fires in the province displaced eight New Brunswickers over the holiday weekend.

No injuries were reported for either incident.

A fire in Saint John around 2 p.m. Sunday forced two adults and four children to find temporary emergency lodging.

Saint John Fire Department platoon chief Ed Moyer said firefighters responded to the call and extinguished the fire quickly.

The fire caused smoke damage to the four-unit building on Bryden Street.

The cause of the fire was a stove-top.

The six people have received lodging, meals and transportation from Red Cross volunteers.

A fire in Memramcook, about 15 kilometers southeast of Moncton, displaced two men.

Early Sunday, firefighters responded to a call of a blaze that damaged a two-storey structure including two apartments, located along Highway 106 on La Vallee Route.

The cause of the second fire is not known.

Both men have received emergency lodging and food through the Red Cross.