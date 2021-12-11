N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 deaths as province exceeds 1,000 active cases

New Brunswick reported two deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday and 126 new cases, bringing active cases in the province to more than 1,000.

There are now 1,003 active cases across the province.

Active cases were last reported to be above 1,000 in mid-October with a high of 1,103 cases reported on Oct. 14.

A person between the ages of 60 and 69 has died as a result of COVID-19 in the Fredericton region.

Another person between the ages of 30 and 39 in the Moncton region who had COVID-19 also died, Public Health said in a release Saturday.

The release said the person died of "non COVID-19 related reasons;" however, the death has been included in the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province, which is 140.

Thirty-two people are in hospital with COVID-19, down from 36 who were in hospital on Friday. That includes 11 in intensive care, a decrease of one. Five people are on a ventilator, down from six.

Of those in hospital, 18 are over the age of 60, and none are under the age of 19.

"Seven of the 32 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi," Public Health said in a release. "Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms."

A total of 82.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 82.2 per cent, and 88.3 per cent have received their first dose, up from 88.2 per cent.

The province's goal is to get at least 90 per cent of the total population fully vaccinated.

Moncton anti-vaccination rally

Protesters gathered Saturday at around 1 p.m. in downtown Moncton for a rally against COVID-19 vaccinations and government-imposed pandemic measures.

A portion of Main Street was closed and Codiac Regional RCMP were on scene to monitor the situation. Police said 500 people were at the protest and that the situation was not a risk to public safety.

The police operation concluded after 3 p.m., at which time Main Street between Botsford and Mechanic streets was reopened.

Breakdown of new cases

The new cases of COVID-19 declared Saturday are spread across six of the seven health zones.

Here is the regional breakdown:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 37 cases:

The 37 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

Three children under nine.

A person 10-19.

12 people 20-29.

Nine people 30-39.

Nine people 40-49.

Two people 50-59.

A person 60-69.

Thirty-two cases are under investigation, and five are the contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 20 cases:

One child under nine.

Two people 10-19.

Three people 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

Three people 40-49.

Two people 50-59.

Four people 60-69.

Two people 70-79.

A person 80-89.

Fifteen cases are under investigation, and five are the contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 38 cases:

Nine children under nine.

Six people 10-19.

Five people 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

Six people 40-49.

Seven people 50-59.

Two people 60-69.

A person 70-79.

Twenty-seven cases are under investigation and 11 are the contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Edmundston region, Zone 4 — 11 cases:

Three children under nine.

Two people 10-19.

Two people 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

A person 40-49.

A person 60-69.

Ten cases are under investigation, and one is the contact of a previously confirmed case.

Bathurst region, Zone 6 — four cases:

Two people 40-49.

A person 50-59.

A person 60-69.

Three cases are under investigation and one is the contact of a previously confirmed case.

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 16 cases:

Two children under nine.

A person 10-19.

Two people 20-29.

Five people 30-39.

Two people 60-69.

Four people 70-79.

Nine cases are the contacts of previously confirmed cases, and seven are under investigation.

New Brunswick has now recorded 9,492 cases of the virus and 8,347 recoveries.

A total of 577,683 tests have been conducted so far, including 1,712 that were done on Friday.

Atlantic COVID roundup

Nova Scotia reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The news release did not include how many active cases are now in Nova Scotia, but there were 301 active cases on Friday.

Prince Edward Island reported seven cases and has 31 active cases on Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two cases on Friday, putting its active case count at 13.

Public exposure notices

The province also listed new sites of possible COVID-19 exposure on Saturday, with most concentrated in the Fredericton region.

They include:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Dec. 5 between 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Hillsborough Arena (32 Mill St., Hillsborough)

(32 Mill St., Hillsborough) Dec. 6 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Fit4Less (165 Main. St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Dec. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pub Down Under (400 Main St., Saint John)

(400 Main St., Saint John) Dec. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (86 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Dec. 3 and 4 between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Klub Khrome (375 King St., Fredericton)

(375 King St., Fredericton) Dec. 2 between 6:15 p.m. and 8 pm. – Ayr Motor Centre (105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock)

(105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock) Dec. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Entertainment Centre (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Dec. 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Regent Mall Food Court (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Dec. 3 between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. – Snooty Fox (66 Regent St., Fredericton)

(66 Regent St., Fredericton) Dec. 4 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – The Twenty/20 Club (402 Regent St., Fredericton)

(402 Regent St., Fredericton) Dec. 3 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Centre Communautaire Sainte-Anne (715 Priestman St., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone:

Dec. 4 and December 5 between 2 p.m. and noon – Best Western Plus (187 Ouellette St., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

December 3 between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. – Jacquet River Health Centre (41 Mack St., Belledune)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Dec. 7 and 8 – Sistema (101 King St., Miramichi)

(101 King St., Miramichi) Dec. 4 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Knights of Columbus (345 Campbell St., Miramichi)

(345 Campbell St., Miramichi) Dec. 3 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Knights of Columbus (345 Campbell St., Miramichi)

For the full list of public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.