Two dead after early morning house fire near Sackville

A woman and man are dead after a fire in the Sackville area early Thursday, according to the Red Cross.

A third adult in the household was working and not at home at the time of the fire, which happened at about 5 a.m. in Midgic, about 10 kilometres southeast of Sackville.

A Sackville fire official referred questions to the RCMP, who could not be reached Thursday.

No information was available about how the fire started.

The Red Cross said it was helping the third person in the house, as well as six people displaced by a fire earlier Thursday morning in Moncton.

No one injured in 2nd fire

The second fire, around 1:30 a.m., caused significant damage to a house on Melville Street.

Two owners lived on the main level of the property, and an adult couple and a woman with a school-age-son occupied the two upstairs apartments, the Red Cross said in a news release.

"The fire was mostly contained to one of the upper-level apartments, but there was smoke and water damage elsewhere and power to the house was cut for safety reasons," Red Cross said in a statement.

None of the six residents suffered injuries.