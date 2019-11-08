2 dead after head-on collision on Highway 15
Two people are dead after a car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an SUV on Highway 15 near Shediac on Thursday.
RCMP don't yet know what caused accident that close highway for 5 hours
Police said the car was travelling west when it hit the SUV and caught fire around at 10:30 a.m.
The male driver of the car died at the scene of the accident. He was the sole occupant of the car.
The 64-year-old female passenger in the SUV also died at the scene. The driver, who police say is in her 70s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said both women were from Ontario.
Const. Isabelle Beaulieau said the accident remains under investigation.
Highway 15 was closed for five hours.