2 people found dead after house fire in Woodstock

Two people were found dead after a fire broke out at a house in Woodstock, N.B., early Saturday.

A press release from Woodstock police says they responded to a call at 732 Main Street at around 1:31 a.m.

The two bodies were found after Woodstock's fire department extinguished the fire, according to the release.

The police force and fire department declined interview requests.

The cause and source of the fire has not been determined, according to the release.

Officers will be on the scene over the next several days. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire is asked to contact police.

The release says people are being asked to avoid the area for now.