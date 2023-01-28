2 dead after crash in Pont-Landry

Two people died after a crash on Route 160 in Pont-Landry, N.B., on Saturday, according to an RCMP release.

The release says the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times.

The occupants, a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were ejected from the vehicle. The woman died at the scene and the man died later in hospital, the release says.

Tracadie and Caraquet RCMP detachments responded to the report at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the release. Route 160 near George Road was closed for around four hours, but later reopened.

Cpl. Kevin Plourde with the Tracadie RCMP Detachment said the stretch of road where the crash occurred was a downhill curve. He said the road had some ice on it, but the part of the road before the crash was clear pavement.

Plourde said it hasn't been determined who was driving the vehicle since both occupants were ejected.

The investigation is ongoing.