2 Nova Scotians dead after crash in New Brunswick

Two Nova Scotians are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hopewell Hill, N.B., Sunday.

Shortly after 5 p.m. AT Sunday, the Caledonia Region RCMP, Riverside Albert Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Route 114, about 28 kilometres from Fundy National Park.

Police believe the SUV crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic and struck the motorcycle.

The two occupants of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from Dartmouth, N.S., died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for about 10 hours, but has since reopened.