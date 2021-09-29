2 dead near Miramichi in crash between car, pickup truck

Two women died in a two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B., on Saturday.

The 72-year-old woman and 55-year-old woman were in a crash in Bartibog, N.B., at approximately 1:40 p.m.

The Neguac RCMP Ambulance New Brunswick and the City of Miramichi Fire Department responded to the collision between a car and pickup truck.

Police believe the accident occurred when the car was travelling southbound on Route 8, crossed the centreline and collided head on with the pickup truck, which was travelling northbound.

Both women occupying the car were from Dieppe. They died at the scene.

The sole occupant of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A member of New Brunswick coroner's office and an RCMP collision reconstructionist are assisting with an investigation.

Route 8 was closed for about five hours, but has since reopened.