2 charged after death of motorcyclist in Saint John

Two Saint John residents have been charged after the death of a motorcyclist in July 2018.

Scott Robertson died after a motor vehicle incident about 5 a.m. on July 9 on Loch Lomond Road in east Saint John.

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday night, said David Brooker of the Saint John police.

Police said in a news release that the 46-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, as well as with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and offering assistance, and public mischief.

He has been remanded to provincial jail and is scheduled to be in court Feb. 15.

A 43-year-old woman is facing charges of public mischief, obstructing justice and perjury.

She was released on conditions and is scheduled to be in court on March 11.