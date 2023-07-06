Is Meta's Threads app a Twitter-killer, or just more junk? Here's why New Brunswickers should care

To borrow a classic New Brunswick phrase used when giving directions, Twitter is where the fun, intellectually-stimulating online conversation "used to be."

More recently, it's become playground for trolls and bots, dragged over the hot coals of public opinion for its widely-derided limits on tweets in response to data scraping, and other seemingly random changes under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk.

But some are wondering if the days of real online conversations might be back.

On Thursday, Meta — the parent company of Facebook — launched Threads , which it describes as "a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations."

It could present stiff competition for Twitter.

Despite that many New Brunswickers probably weren't on Twitter to begin with, and may not feel particularly invested in any of this stuff — they should.

Cybersecurity expert David Shipley, who is definitely not on Threads in this picture. For now, the latest offering from Meta is only available as an app on Android and iOS devices, which means you can't use it on desktop computers or laptops. (Submitted by David Shipley)

"These online things might seem just to be the place where the elite, or the nerds, are playing around," said Fredericton cybersecurity expert David Shipley, CEO and co-founder of Beauceron Security.

"But they do have a disproportionate impact on our society … These are the places where conversations are going to happen, for good or for bad," he said.

"This is a big issue for us all in terms of what kind of a world we want to live in. We also need to care about these social media platforms because these are places where kids and teens are growing up."

What New Brunswickers want

When you ask social media users in New Brunswick about Threads, almost everyone says they're looking for less hostile place to hang out than Twitter has become.

Mishelle Carson uses Instagram and Twitter for her business, Obscurity Shop in uptown Saint John. As a photographer who posts a lot of pictures of her products, she likes that Threads automatically connects users with accounts they already follow on Instagram.

A file photo of Elon Musk who completed his $44-billion US acquisition of Twitter in October 2022. (John Raoux/The Associated Press)

"It's also a way to keep you accountable for what you're posting," she said.

Saint John resident Don Darling, an avid poster on Twitter, emphasizes the accountability factor.

"I think social media should be regulated," he said, with "basic rules" around anonymous accounts, bots, and community standards.

But Threads' integration with Instagram is far from a selling feature for Saint John communications consultant Jeff Roach. As he points out, Meta has a spotty record.

"They've had serious legal troubles. We've got privacy issues with these guys," Roach said. "We've got research that shows that Instagram causes harm to children — like, this is not a clean platform."

Also crucial for users: because Threads is part of Instagram, "your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account," according to the app's privacy policy. Threads users can deactivate their profile if they decide it's not for them, but their data could be stored on Meta's servers forever.

Mishelle Carson, who's grown an online following as the owner of Obscurity Shop in uptown Saint John, likes that Threads is connected to Instagram, making her 'able to make posts that are cohesive' across Meta platforms, she says. (Submitted by Mishelle Carson)

Roach calls that all-or-nothing move "typical" of Meta — and he doesn't like it.

"It doesn't feel like an inviting, welcoming come-play-in-our-playground thing. It feels like 'we want to lock you in and own you so we can leverage it,'" he said.

Ray Harris, a data consultant in Fredericton, agrees. He doesn't have Facebook or Instagram, and says he'll "go down with the ship" on Twitter before he uses a Meta product. He also dislikes that Threads is app-based, which means you're out of luck — for now — if you want to use it on a desktop computer.

"I like LinkedIn, but it's obviously different," Harris said.

Battle over compensating Canadian news

The launch of Threads, as Shipley points out, comes right in the middle of "the giant fight between Meta, Google, and the Canadian government about appropriately compensating Canadian news for the sharing of material. "

Meta will soon block some Canadian users of Facebook and Instagram from accessing or posting news content on either platform — and would almost certainly do the same for Threads.

Do I really need a Twitter clone in my life or can I just, you know, enjoy the outdoors again? - Ray Harris

Roach prefers the social news platform Post, whose "approach to it is to put journalism as the top priority and to make it easy for publishers to make micro-payments. The model of it makes a lot of sense to me and I like it," Roach said.

But just a tiny fraction of people are using Post. Unlike Meta products, it's not benefiting from the "network effect" —the phenomenon whereby the more people use a service, the more valuable it becomes.

Roach says his strategy will be to "get accounts on multiple channels and just wait to see which one emerges as the one that everyone wants to use."

Shipley predicts "it'll take a year before we know if [Threads] is going to make it or not."

There are other contenders to replace Twitter as a go-to source for news and entertainment, like Mastadon and Bluesky, which have their own, different pros and cons.

Despite the power of these apps to shape our lives, the news we read and our virtual relationships, many once-plugged-in New Brunswickers might choose to begin — or continue — as app-free a lifestyle as possible.

Harris says he's considering that question himself.

"Do I really need a Twitter clone in my life or can I just, you know, enjoy the outdoors again?"