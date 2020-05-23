Firefighters contain blaze at Twin Rivers Plaster Rock mill

A fire at a Plaster Rock sawmill sent a large plume of smoke over the northwestern New Brunswick community Friday.

A spokesperson for the Twin Rivers Paper Company said there were no injuries from the fire, which was contained to chip and bark piles.

"The company is undertaking an assessment of the cause and any damages," Paul Black said in an emailed statement.

"Twin Rivers is working with all regulatory authorities, and thanks its employees and the first responders in the community for their efforts and personal sacrifice in keeping everyone safe.

It's the second mill fire in the province's northwest in less than 24 hours.

A fire broke out late Thursday at the SBC Cedar manufacturing plant in Saint-André, just north of Grand Falls.

Firefighters managed to protect the plant, but the blaze spread through the wood stored in the yard. It was still burning Friday morning, and fire crews will monitor and contain the situation while waiting for it to go out on its own.

There were no injuries during this incident.