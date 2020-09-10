Company responsible for N.B. wood pulp leak says environmental impact will be insignificant

The company responsible for a 463-cubic-metre mix of water and wood pulp that leaked into a New Brunswick river says there won't be any significant impact on the environment.

A pipe carrying the mixture from Twin Rivers Paper Company in Edmundston, N.B., to another one of its mills in Madawaska, Maine, cracked, causing the contents to spill into the Madawaska River on Sunday, said Eric Carrier, environmental manager for the company.

Carrier said a power outage at the plant caused the pressure in the pipe to surge, resulting in the crack.

He said residents in the area noticed the spill, and called 911, which then informed the company.

Carrier said the mixture is 1.5 per cent pulp and the rest water. Once the mixture arrives at the mill on the other side of the border, it's filtered, the pulp is processed, and the water is sent back to New Brunswick, he said.

"The water is basically a transportation medium for the wood fibre to make paper," said Carrier.

He said the company has already fixed the crack and is vacuuming out whatever pulp is left around the site.

Eric Carrier, environmental manager for Twin Rivers Paper Company, said another company has been hired to assess the environmental impact of the spill. (CBC)

He said a company has also been hired to assess the impact of the spill, adding he can't say exactly what the impact will be until they provide a report.

"But previous leaks of the same material was always that the impact is non-significant," said Carrier. "So there's no fish mortality. There's no significant impact on the environment."

Vicky Lutes, spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Local Government, confirmed the spill and said the cause is attributed to a power failure at the Twin Rivers facility in Maine.

She said samples of the released "pulp slurry" were collected and are being analyzed to evaluate potential environmental impact.

"Twin Rivers Papers currently has submitted a compliance plan to the department to address the recent releases of pulp slurry from their pipeline," Lutes said.

"The plan includes increased inspections, the installation of additional equipment to better regulate pressure in the line, and an engineering assessment on the overall pipeline to identify any areas that should be renewed."

She said officials with the department have been on-site, and Environment and Climate Change Canada, the State of Maine and the Canada Energy Regulator are aware of the event.

Company plans to assess integrity of its pipelines

Carrier said Twin Rivers plans on doing a pipeline integrity management plan that looks at all its pipelines to assess any work that needs to be done on them to prevent future leaks from happening.

The pulp spill on Sunday wasn't the first the company has had in recent months.

He said the company had two separate pulp spills on March 15 caused by a sudden increase in pressure.

Other spills resulting from the plant in the past, however, have been worse.

In 2015, Twin Rivers was forced to pay $320,000 in fines to the federal government resulting from effluent and condensate spills at its Edmundston pulp mill in previous years.

And in 2016, the mill had a small chlorine dioxide leak, which could be smelled by residents, but had no impact on the community, according to local officials.