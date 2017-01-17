Fire displaces 47 seniors from Miramichi apartment complex

Residents of a seniors' apartment complex in Miramichi had to be moved to local hotels Sunday after a weekend fire, but no one was seriously injured.

Chief Tony Lloyd of the Miramichi Fire Department said a call came in a around 1 p.m. Sunday about a fire at Tweedie Manor on King Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke in the hall of one wing.

Lloyd said the fire was in one apartment.

Firefighters couldn't enter the apartment from the hall, so they went through an outside window that had been blown out.

"They knocked the fire down within minutes," he said. "It was all contained to that one apartment, most of the fire damage."

He said no one was seriously injured, but one person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, and another fell during the evacuation and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Tony Lloyd is the fire chief for the Miramichi Fire Department. He says no one was seriously injured in the Sunday fire. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Cleanup underway

The Red Cross has found temporary accommodation for the 47 residents, said spokesperson Allie Murchison.

She said cleanup is underway today and tomorrow, and the Red Cross expects people will be able to go back to the unaffected wing in the next few days. The people living in the affected wing might have to wait longer, she said.

Murchison said some residents needed ground-floor rooms, so they were spread over multiple hotels in the city.

"It just happened by a fluke that we were able to get the people into the hotels in Miramichi, which is fantastic because we didn't want to add another layer to that by moving them outside of their community," she said.



Murchison said Red Cross volunteers had experience working with people needing accommodation because of the floods, so evacuation went smoothly.

Fire did not spread

Lloyd said the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. He credited new building codes for the fact the fire didn't spread. He said there fewer than a dozen apartment in that building, and fire breaks between units kept it contained.

"I'm just grateful that everyone's happy and everyone's out," he said. "I imagine there's going to be some families that are displaced for a little bit til they get tidied up … I'm sure they won't be too long. They'll be put back in their homes."