N.B. COVID-19 roundup: More schools close with COVID-19 cases

New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in at least two New Brunswick schools.

There are two confirmed cases at Andover Elementary School and one confirmed case at Fredericton High School, according to notices to parents from the Anglophone West school district.

Tuesday will be a distance learning day for all students at both schools, the district said.

Some of the schools that were closed Monday remain closed today, including Sugarloaf Senior High School and Campbellton Middle School. Tuesday will be an at-home learning day for students of both schools, according to notices posted on their websites.

Meanwhile, all public schools in the province are implementing stricter mask rules for at least the next two weeks.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy announced the measures Monday at a news conference.

A notice about the change was sent to parents Monday evening addressed from Deputy Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development George Daley and Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy medical officer of health.

"Students must wear a cloth mask or disposable mask all day at school, in common areas and in classrooms," it said.

"The mask may be removed for eating, or drinking, and during physical activity only."

Teachers are still allowed to remove their masks in the classroom to teach, if they have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days.

The extra safety measures are in light of positive cases in schools in the Moncton, Fredericton and Campbellton health zones, said the note.

Thirteen schools have had cases since Thursday. Positive cases have also been detected in three childcare facilities.

Cardy says he cannot say exactly how many teachers in the school system are unvaccinated because some districts are still finalizing their numbers. But he describes it as a very small number.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said Monday there has been no student-to-student spread. The positive cases were likely contracted before school started, she said.

229 active cases

The province announced 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, accumulated over the weekend, with new cases in every one of the seven health zones.

There are now 229 active cases in New Brunswick.

Eleven people are hospitalized with the respiratory disease, nine of them in intensive care. This is the highest number of ICU patients since the province moved to the green phase of recovery and removed COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 76.9 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 85.6 per cent have received at least one dose.

New Brunswick has had 3,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,754 recoveries so far and 47 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 424,214 tests have been conducted as of Monday.

New public exposure notice

Public Health has identified new places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the virus during the past two weeks.

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 8 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Dollarama (101 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 11 between noon and 1 p.m. – Fundy Line Restaurant (869 King George highway, Miramichi)

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Flight exposure notifications:

Sept. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m. Sept. 5 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:59 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 4 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:58 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:58 p.m. Sept. 1 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 8:55 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – A & C Convenience Store laundromat (369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton)

(369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton) Sept. 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 10 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – McDonald's (420 Paul St., Dieppe)

(420 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Golf Town (52 Wyse St., Moncton)

(52 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Moncton Golf & Country Club clubhouse (212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview)

(212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre outpatient clinic (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 and September 7 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – MacDonald Buick GMC Cadilac ( 111 Baig Blvd. Moncton)

111 Baig Blvd. Moncton) Sept. 7 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton).

(184 Barker St., Moncton). Sept. 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. - Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 6 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Club Chasse et Pêche Haute-Aboujagne (326 Aboujagne Rd., Haute-Aboujagne)

(326 Aboujagne Rd., Haute-Aboujagne) Sept. 5 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Casino New Brunswick (21 Casino Dr., Moncton)

(21 Casino Dr., Moncton) Sept. 5 between midnight and 2 a.m. – Second Floor Nightclub (837 Main St., Moncton)

(837 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 5 between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Mama's Restaurant (806 Main St., Moncton)

(806 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 5 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shediac Market (10 Weldon St., Shediac)

(10 Weldon St., Shediac) Sept. 4 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cosmo dance night club (837 Main St., Moncton)

(837 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 4 between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Dieppe Market (232 Gauvin St., Dieppe)

(232 Gauvin St., Dieppe) Sept. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Kelsey's Restaurant (141 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(141 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Nita's Bar and Grill (1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Champlain Mall (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Café Cognito (581 Main St., Moncton)

(581 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Dieppe Market (232 Gauvin St., Dieppe)

(232 Gauvin St., Dieppe) Sept. 1 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – The Third Glass Bar , 819 Main St., Moncton)

, 819 Main St., Moncton) Aug. 31 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Service NB Dieppe (200-258 Champlain St, Dieppe)

(200-258 Champlain St, Dieppe) Aug. 31 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 24/7 Fitness Club (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

(121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview) Aug. 31 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub (176 Robinson St., Moncton)

(176 Robinson St., Moncton) August 30 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Oceanside Fitness (184 Main St., Shediac)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart (450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Superstore (168 Rothesay Ave., Rothesay)

(168 Rothesay Ave., Rothesay) Sept. 4 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Old Navy (90 Consumers Dr., E Saint John)

(90 Consumers Dr., E Saint John) Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Java Moose Coffee (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (300 Retail Dr., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 8 between noon and 5 p.m. – Kings Landing (5804 Route 102, Prince Williams)

(5804 Route 102, Prince Williams) Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (Unit 3, F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(Unit 3, F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Upper Miramichi Rural Community Park (6094 Route 8, Boiestown)

(6094 Route 8, Boiestown) Sept. 3 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Tobique Youth Center (268 Main St., Tobique First Nations)

(268 Main St., Tobique First Nations) Sept. 1, 2, 3, and Aug. 30 and 31 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Goodine Insurance (126 Ford Rd., Perth-Andover)

between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – (126 Ford Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Guardian Johnson Drug (16F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(16F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – TCBY Yogurt (121 Route 550, Hartford)

(121 Route 550, Hartford) Sept. 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(961 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. – Wetmore Street Pub (530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland

(530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland Sept. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – County Tractors & Machinery Ltd. (9130 Route 130, Florenceville-Bristol)

(9130 Route 130, Florenceville-Bristol) Aug. 31 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Springwater Campground pool (2539 Route 130, Four Falls)

(2539 Route 130, Four Falls) Aug. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Tim Horton's (22F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(22F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Aug. 30 & 31 – Amsterdam Inn & Suites (383 Centreville Rd., Florenceville-Bristol)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4

Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Le Grand-Saut (155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls)

(155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – CCNB – Edmundston campus (35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston)

(35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – UMCE Université de Moncton, Edmundston campus ( 165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) September 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – A&A Ouellette Entreprise Ltd (1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond)

(1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond) Sept. 7 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 5 between 4: p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – FOODLAND (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – St. Patrick Catholic Church (2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding)

(2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding) Sept. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Canadian Tire (383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Town Hall [Public Health Office, Mental Health Office, Social Development, Library, Police Office, Town Planning Office] (131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Theriault and Morin Dentist (148 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(148 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 1 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 1 between 8 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin) Aug. 31 between noon and 1 p.m. – Kat'n Dan's Pub & Restaurant (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Aug. 31 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin) Aug. 30 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – BMR (Labrie Road, Saint Quentin)

(Labrie Road, Saint Quentin) Aug. 30 to September 1 between 8 a.m. and noon – Bonichoix (145 Canada Road, Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Road, Saint Quentin) Aug. 30 between 8 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 10 between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Tap's Bar (42 Water St., Campbellton)

(42 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 8 and 9 between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Gym Fitness (384 Dover St., Campbellton)

(384 Dover St., Campbellton) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(25 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Sept. 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Restigouche Walk-In Clinic (68 Water St., Campbellton)

(68 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Salon de Coiffure Cheveux Modern Hair (59 Water St., Campbellton)

(59 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 6 between noon and 3:30 p.m. – Super 8 Hotel (Reception and Pool) (26 Duke St., Campbellton)

(26 Duke St., Campbellton) Sept. 6 between 11 a.m. and noon – Dairy Queen (84 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

(84 Notre Dame St., Atholville) Sept. 5 between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. – North Shore Cinema (52 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(52 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 4 and 5 – Life Church (198 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(198 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 4 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Balmoral Community Centre (21 Centre Rd., Balmoral)

(21 Centre Rd., Balmoral) Sept. 4 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(25 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Sept. 4 – Restigouche Golf and Country Club (30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton)

(30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton) Sept. 3 between noon and 1 p.m. – Chez Kim Restaurant (65 Water St., Campbellton)

(65 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Life Church (198 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(198 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 2 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(25 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 – Chubby's Barber Shop (81 A Roseberry St., Campbellton

Acadie-Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and noon – CCNB – Bathurst Campus, Main Building (725 Collège Rd., Bathurst)

(725 Collège Rd., Bathurst) Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Studio Olympus (1079 Principale Rd., Beresford)

(1079 Principale Rd., Beresford) Sept. 2 between 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. – Dooly's (426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila)

(426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila) Aug. 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 8 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Cali.Co. Café (1 Allan St., Miramichi)

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.