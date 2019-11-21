TB patient from Moncton school is doing well, poses low risk, says health officer

The person with tuberculosis at Bernice MacNaughton High School in Moncton is being treated and is "progressing very well," says the regional medical officer of health.

Dr. Yves Leger declined to say Thursday if it's a student, teacher or staff member who's infected with the serious respiratory disease, citing confidentiality.

"Of course, it is a situation that can be anxiety-provoking for parents and for students," he told reporters during a news conference. "We appreciate that.

"There are measures in place so that they're not posing a risk to the community until they've been deemed non-contagious."

Tuberculosis, or TB, is caused by the bacteria mycobacterium tuberculosis and is spread from person to person through the air.

When someone with active TB coughs, sneezes, or sometimes even talks, tiny droplets containing TB germs are released into the air, where they can remain for hours.

About 90 per cent of people who become infected do not develop the disease, however, Leger stressed. Those cases, referred to as latent, do not exhibit any symptoms and are not contagious.

Bernice MacNaughton High School has more than 800 students and about 65 teachers and other staff, according to its website.

The school sent a letter to students, parents and guardians on Wednesday, advising them of the confirmed case.

Public Health was informed "late last week," said Leger.

This is the sixth confirmed case of TB in the southeastern region so far this year, which is higher than usual, he said.

Normally, the region sees between one and six cases a year, while the entire province usually sees between three and 12 cases.

The provincial total to date was not immediately available on Thursday.

Bernice MacNaughton High School in Moncton has more than 800 students and 67 staff members. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Public Health officials are investigating to determine who may have been exposed to the latest confirmed case, said Leger.

But they can't start conducting diagnostic skin tests for at least eight weeks because that's how long it can take for the infection to be detected, he said.

"If you do it too early, you might get a negative result, but it could be what we call a false negative because your immune system hasn't had the time yet to build up to be able to respond to that skin test."

Leger said he expects it will be late January before he's able to determine whether the investigation can be wrapped up or needs to be expanded to include other people who were possibly exposed.

TB usually attacks the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, spine, bones, kidneys and lymph nodes. (CBC)

Noel Ward, who has two children who attend the school, told CBC News he's not overly concerned about the case of TB, especially compared with the outbreak of legionnaires' disease earlier this fall in Moncton.

"My main concern was that, you know, being in this area, where there was an outbreak of legionnaires', they were a lot more secretive, and I think it's very ironic that they're telling us so much about TB, which seems to be a low, low risk," he said.

"They didn't say anything about [the legionnaires'] outbreak, which is a much higher risk."

For the TB skin test, a small amount of non-infectious tuberculosis protein is injected under the skin of a person's arm. It can take two to three days for the skin to react to the injection for a positive result, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Those who test positive require more tests to determine if they have the active form of tuberculosis.

Symptoms of active TB can include a bad cough, chest pain, weakness or fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, chills, fever or night sweats.

It can be treated by taking several antibiotics for between six months and a year, but if left untreated, it can be fatal.

Leger will hold an information session for parents at the school auditorium on Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. to answer any questions and address any concerns.