Confirmed case of tuberculosis at Bernice MacNaughton High School in Moncton
Public Health is investigating, school advises parents in letter
There is a confirmed case of tuberculosis at Bernice MacNaughton High School in Moncton.
Public Health "recently" informed the school about the infected "member of the school community" and is investigating, according to a letter to students, parents and guardians on Wednesday.
No information about the individual has been released.
Tuberculosis, or TB, is an infection of the lungs caused by the bacteria mycobacterium tuberculosis and is spread from person to person through the air.
When someone with active TB coughs, sneezes, or sometimes even talks, tiny droplets containing TB germs are released into the air, where they can remain for hours.
TB usually attacks the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, kidneys, lymph nodes and spine. If left untreated, it can lead to death.
"Fortunately, tuberculosis is usually not very contagious, unlike many other infections, such as pertussis, the common cold or influenza," the letter states.
It can be treated with antibiotics.
Dr. Yves Leger, the medical officer of health for the eastern region, will hold an information session for parents at the school auditorium on Nov.25 at 6:30 p.m., according to the letter.
