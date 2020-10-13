Truth and Reconciliation Day: What's open and closed
Canada will honour the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation for the first time Thursday.
The new holiday is calling on Canadians to reflect on the history of residential schools and how it impacts Indigenous people to this day.
The province is not recognizing Thursday, Sept. 30 as a statutory holiday and students are still required to attend classes. Businesses and organizations can decide on their own whether they'll remain open or closed.
Here is a list of what will be open and closed on Sept. 30:
- Federal government offices will be closed, while provincial offices will remain open
- Canada Post offices are closed, and will not have a delivery service
- Public schools are open
- NB Liquor and Cannabis NB are open
- Atlantic Superstores are open
- Walmart is open.
Fredericton:
- Municipal offices and services are closed
- The Fredericton Public Library is open
- Essential services such as transit is operating.
- The Regent Mall in Fredericton is open
Moncton:
- CF Champlain Place is open
- Moncton city hall is closed, as will most non-essential city services
- Codiac Transpo bus service will continue on its regular schedule
Saint John:
- City Hall is closed
- Saint John City Market is closed
- Saint John Transit will follow its regular schedules
- Confirmed bookings at city ball fields and tennis courts will be honoured
- Community Centres such as Carleton & Nick Nicolle are closed
- McAllister Place will remain open