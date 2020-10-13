Truth and Reconciliation Day: What's open and closed

Canada will honour the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation for the first time Thursday.

The new holiday is calling on Canadians to reflect on the history of residential schools and how it impacts Indigenous people to this day.

The province is not recognizing Thursday, Sept. 30 as a statutory holiday and students are still required to attend classes. Businesses and organizations can decide on their own whether they'll remain open or closed.

Here is a list of what will be open and closed on Sept. 30:

Federal government offices will be closed, while provincial offices will remain open

Canada Post offices are closed, and will not have a delivery service

Public schools are open

NB Liquor and Cannabis NB are open

Atlantic Superstores are open

Walmart is open.

Fredericton:

Municipal offices and services are closed

The Fredericton Public Library is open

Essential services such as transit is operating.

The Regent Mall in Fredericton is open

Moncton:

CF Champlain Place is open

Moncton city hall is closed, as will most non-essential city services

Codiac Transpo bus service will continue on its regular schedule

Saint John: