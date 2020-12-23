What's open and closed in N.B. on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation?

Canada and New Brunswick will honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a holiday designated for the public sector on Sept. 30.

Here's what's open and what's closed in New Brunswick on Friday:

Retail and grocery:

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open regular hours.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be open regular hours.

NB Liquor locations will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Saint John City Market will be open with reduced hours from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tourist attractions:

The Hopewell Rocks will be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

The Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some services at Fundy National Park are closed for the season because of post-tropical storm Fiona.

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton is open noon to 5 p.m., along with displaying from from Indigenous artists in Canada.

Government offices, public services:

Service Canada and other federal offices will be closed.

Saint John City Hall, Fredericton City Hall, Moncton City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Saint John Transit, Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo will operate under regular hours.

Provincial offices, including Service New Brunswick, will be closed.

Regular garbage collection will occur across the province.

Fredericton arenas, sports fields and the indoor pool will remain open.

Public libraries across New Brunswick will be closed.

Universities and schools

Schools in New Brunswick will be closed.

All New Brunswick Community College locations will be closed and no classes will be held.

Both University of New Brunswick locations will be closed.

Mount Allison University will be closed.

St. Thomas University will be closed.

New Brunswick College of Craft and Design will be closed.

All three Université de Moncton campuses will be closed.

What are some events happening on the holiday?