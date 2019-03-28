Province's climate-change stance a shame, Trudeau says during St. Stephen stop

As New Brunswickers wait for Monday to see the consequences of a federally imposed carbon tax, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met by a supportive crowd in St. Stephen on Thursday at a public meeting with seniors to discuss the federal budget.

The Garcelon Civic Centre was full, as the largely elderly crowd greeted Trudeau with applause.

Later, when speaking to reporters, Trudeau emphasized the necessity of a carbon tax to fight climate change.

The tax was imposed on New Brunswick after the province refused to come up with its own carbon pricing plan.

When asked if he had any regrets about how the carbon tax struggle was handled between the province and federal government, Trudeau said, "I regret that the government of New Brunswick doesn't think that putting a price on pollution is important."

Trudeau also called out Progressive Conservative governments that have resisted the carbon tax. New Brunswick has joined Saskatchewan, Ontario and Manitoba in challenging the tax in court.

"We know climate change is real," Trudeau said. "We know one of the challenges we have is that pollution has been free.

"It's a shame that the Conservative governments not just here but across the country don't think fighting climate change is a priority."