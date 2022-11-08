Trudeau criticizes Higgs's tax cuts amid N.B.'s push for more health-care transfer money

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has criticized recent moves by Premier Blaine Higgs to give a tax break to high-income earners in New Brunswick while also asking Ottawa for more funding for health care.

"One of the things unfortunately we continue to see, is conservative politicians who think that the best way to grow the economy is failed trickle-down theories," Trudeau said Tuesday, speaking to reporters in Oromocto.

Trudeau's comments came in response to a question about Higgs's request the federal government increase the amount of money it gives to New Brunswick to help fund health care while at the same time the premier wants to cut income taxes.

Last week, the Progressive Conservative government announced it would draw $70 million less in revenue thanks to income tax cuts for New Brunswickers earning more than $45,000 annually, although the highest cuts would be for those earning $142,534 to $162,383 per year.

"They think the best way to grow the economy is to give tax breaks and advantages to the wealthiest in the hopes that that will grow the economy for everyone else," Trudeau said. "Well it won't, because it never has."

WATCH | Trudeau says tax breaks favoured by Higgs don't help people on lower incomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau questions Premier Blaine Higgs's plan to lower taxes for high-income earners Duration 1:31 Trudeau answers question about Higgs going after more federal money for health care while planning to cut taxes for the wealthy.

Trudeau added that more money is coming from the federal government for health care, but he said there must be discussion about improving the delivery of those services.

"Yes, the federal government will be there with more money, but we also know the provinces have a lot of money they can be investing in health care as well," he said.

"It's not just about money, it's about creating stronger, more robust health-care systems across the country that are going to help Canadians."

Trudeau was at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown iin Oromocto for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark Remembrance Day, which is Friday.

He also used the visit to announce his government would spend an additional $475 million on its Universal Broadband Fund, which aims to bring high-speed internet to 98 per cent of Canadians by 2026.

The announcement included an additional $17.6 million just for New Brunswick, following an earlier announcement the province would see $55 million spent to provide high-speed internet to more than 27,000 homes.

Trudeau was set to meet with Higgs later on Tuesday.

