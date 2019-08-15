RCMP locate pickup truck in connection with Corey Sisson homicide investigation

RCMP have located the pickup truck they were searching for in the homicide investigation into the death of 19-year-old Corey Sisson of Fredericton.

The blue 202 GMC Sierra 4x4 truck was found in the Fredericton area on Wednesday, RCMP announced on Thursday morning.

Sisson's body was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. He had been reported missing on July 30 and was last seen the previous day on the city's north side.

RCMP requested the public's help Wednesday to locate the truck as part of the investigation. Sgt. James Bates said it had recently been purchased by a new owner.

No information about how the truck was found has been released, but the RCMP thanked the public Thursday for its assistance.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the death of Sisson is asked to contact the RCMP's major crime unit at 452-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.