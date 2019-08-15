Skip to Main Content
RCMP locate pickup truck in connection with Corey Sisson homicide investigation
New Brunswick·New

RCMP locate pickup truck in connection with Corey Sisson homicide investigation

RCMP have located the pickup truck they were searching for in the homicide investigation into the death of 19-year-old Corey Sisson of Fredericton.

Blue GMC was found in Fredericton area Wednesday, 4 days after 19-year-old's body was found in Noonan

CBC News ·
The pickup truck of interest in the Corey Sisson homicide investigation was found in Fredericton, RCMP say. (New Brunswick RCMP)

RCMP have located the pickup truck they were searching for in the homicide investigation into the death of 19-year-old Corey Sisson of Fredericton.

The blue 202 GMC Sierra 4x4 truck was found in the Fredericton area on Wednesday, RCMP announced on Thursday morning.

Sisson's body was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. He had been reported missing on July 30 and was last seen the previous day on the city's north side.

RCMP requested the public's help Wednesday to locate the truck as part of the investigation. Sgt. James Bates said it had recently been purchased by a new owner.

No information about how the truck was found has been released, but the RCMP thanked the public Thursday for its assistance.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the death of Sisson is asked to contact the RCMP's major crime unit at 452-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

Corey Sisson, 19, of Fredericton was last seen on the city's north side on July 29. His body was found in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories