Post-tropical storm Elsa to bring significant rainfall to N.B.

A weakened tropical storm that made its way through the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and now the United States, is set to hit New Brunswick this Friday and Saturday.

Environment Canada issued an information statement Thursday morning, noting tropical storm Elsa would bring significant rainfall to parts of the region.

As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Elsa was beginning to pass through Savannah, Ga., with winds gusting to 75 kilometres per hour.

"Elsa is expected to weaken slightly today while it remains over land, however, it is still expected to regain some strength as it moves along the mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. and toward the Maritimes by Friday night," Environment Canada said in the statement.

Latest <a href="https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHC_Atlantic</a> track for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Elsa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Elsa</a> shows a NW shift.<br>Heaviest rain (50+ mm) along & left of the track, looks most likely for NB. <br>The strongest winds (gusts 60-70+ km/h), along & right of the track, looks most likely for southern NB, PEI & NS.<br>Stay tuned! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/aquvjm5EPQ">pic.twitter.com/aquvjm5EPQ</a> —@ryansnoddon

Elsa is not expected to bring any widespread damaging winds to the Maritimes, but winds gusting to 60 or 70 km/h are possible south and east of the storm's track.

Environment Canada said New Brunswick will be most affected by rain.

It is estimated 50 to 100 millimetres of rain will fall over parts of the province from early Friday to Saturday morning.