Elsa set to hit Atlantic Canada as post-tropical storm

Tropical storm Elsa is set to bear down on Atlantic Canada as a post-tropical storm Friday evening, bringing heavy rains to the left of its track and up to 80-kilometre wind gusts to its right.

A rainfall warning is in effect for all of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, as well as western Newfoundland and parts of northern Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada.

A tropical cyclone statement is in effect for the rest of Nova Scotia.

"The strongest winds gusting 50 to 80 km/h will ramp up in southwestern Nova Scotia early this evening, then spread into the Bay of Fundy, including coastal New Brunswick and up the Nova Scotia South Shore region through the late evening and early overnight hours," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

"The peak winds will arrive across Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia and into Cape Breton overnight and early Saturday morning. We'll see the potential for locally higher gusts closer to the track of the storm, as well as along exposed coastal areas."

Post-tropical storm Elsa could bring wind gusts of up to 80 km/h to parts of Nova Scotia. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

As for rainfall, models are predicting regions in central and southern New Brunswick could see between 50 and 100 millimetres Friday night into Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, much of P.E.I, particularly western areas, as well as Colchester and Cumberland counties in Nova Scotia, could see between 30 to 50 mm of rain, said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Environment Canada says up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of central and southern New Brunswick as a result of post-tropical storm Elsa. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

No significant coastal impacts from storm surge are currently expected from Elsa, said Environment Canada, adding that wave heights of two to three metres will reach the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia by late Friday.

Gale warnings, however, are in effect for western marine areas as gale-force winds are likely in some waters just south and east of Elsa's track, bringing offshore waves close to four metres high over the western Maritime marine district.

Province warns residents

In a news release Friday, the New Brunswick government urged residents to prepare and stay informed as Elsa passes through the province.

"New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization is ready to co-ordinate with and support local governments and first responders to assist residents and communities, should the need arise," said the release.

The government also warned that power outages are possible, and reminded those with generators to ensure they know how to safely use them if needed.

Other tips the province offered include asking people to:

Monitor local forecasts.

Make sure catch basins and gutters are clear and guiding water away from the home.

Secure or store lawn furniture and other items on the property to prevent damage from high winds.

Have a 72-hour emergency preparedness kit.

NB Power said it isn't anticipating significant impacts to its infrastructure, but isolated outages are possible.

"We continue to actively monitor the weather and are prepared to respond should outages occur," spokesperson Dominique Couture said in an email.