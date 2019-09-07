Tropical storm warning for Moncton, southeast New Brunswick and Fundy as Dorian nears

Environment Canada has Moncton, southeast New Brunswick and Fundy National Park under a tropical storm warning as Hurricane Dorian nears the province.

While those areas are expected to be hit the hardest, most of the province is under a rainfall warning from Environment Canada.

The eye of the hurricane is expected to hit Nova Scotia late afternoon or early evening on Saturday and make its way toward Newfoundland and Labrador throughout the weekend.

Rain and wind

The southern part of New Brunswick can expect heavy rain from 40-60 millimetres in the morning, gusty winds and a chance for a thunderstorm.

That heavy rain isn't expected to end until early Sunday morning.

Hurricane is expected to land in Nova Scotia on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday in northern New Brunswick, it's expected to be mostly cloudy with showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rain will start in the morning in Fredericton and continue through the rest of the day, with gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorm.

Travel warnings

Travellers are advised to check before trying to cross the Confederation Bridge to Prince Edward Island. There may be restrictions later Saturday and into Sunday.

Airlines are recommending anyone traveling out of the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport to check their flight status, as most arrivals and departures out of the airport have already been cancelled.

Some flights in and out of the Fredericton International Airport have also been cancelled.

Many balloon flights have also been cancelled in the province as well. Hot air balloons in Sussex at the Atlantic Balloon Fiesta had been scheduled to rise on Saturday afternoon, but the weather put a damper on those plans.

"Unfortunately today here on Saturday things are not so great with the weather," said Alannah Pearson, volunteer committee member for the event. "We're hoping for a really great Sunday as well to make up for lost time."

The entire festival will shut down at 2 p.m. on Saturday, but will reopen on Sunday morning.

Meteorologists will be live

This afternoon, all three CBC Maritime meteorologists will be live with the very latest on the track of the storm. That starts around 1 p.m. on Facebook, on your provincial CBC website and the CBC News app.