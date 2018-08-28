Tribal ReLeaf former employees plead not guilty

Co-accused Gerald Bear and Marie Sappier-Bear pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five cannabis trafficking charges related to a raid on Tribal ReLeaf in Tobique First Nation last fall.

The couple, who appeared in Woodstock provincial court, are charged with trafficking cannabis marijuana, possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis marijuana, trafficking cannabis resin, possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis resin and possession of proceeds of crime.

They elected trial by provincial court judge.

The charges were laid several months after the RCMP raided the on-reserve cannabis dispensary and were blockaded by protesting community members.

Chief Ross Perley of Tobique First Nation previously said that even though Bear and Sappier-Bear do not work for the dispensary anymore, the community will stand by them and their right to sell cannabis.

Operating medicinal cannabis dispensaries is illegal anywhere in the country, and only Health Canada-approved suppliers can fill cannabis prescriptions.

Gerald Bear, who was running the shop at the time, said he and his staff were locked out when the RCMP raided Tribal ReLeaf in early October. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

But in an effort to assert self-governance, Tobique First Nation passed legislation in 2012 titled the Compassionate Use Act, which allows on-reserve dispensaries to sell cannabis to designated people.

Five days, Feb. 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, were set aside for the trial.