Early morning blaze damages Trites Family Sugar Bush in Moncton

​A popular sugar camp in Moncton suffered extensive damage in a fire early Thursday morning.

​The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at Trites Family Sugar Bush on Gorge Road on the outskirts of Moncton.

No one inside the building at the time, but one firefighter suffered minor burns on his forehead.

Brian Gaudet, platoon chief for the Moncton Fire Department, said it took 15 firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control.

He said the building was saved, but there was a lot of damage and it will be up to the owners whether to rebuild.

​Before firefighters could extinguish the blaze, Gaudet said, they first had to remove propane tanks from inside the wooden building.

Firefighters proceeded to put out the fire that engulfed the interior of the building.

"Wood, especially cedar — which we believe it was — burns quite nicely," he said.

If they're not able to reopen, it'll be a loss to the community. -Brian Gaudet , platoon chief with the Moncton Fire Department

The single-storey building had a steel roof, which prevented the fire from expanding to the outside of the building, he said.

But the fire was still a challenge, since fire crews had to shuttle water back and forth from a water supply that was almost half a kilometre away.

There was extensive fire, water and smoke damage to the interior of the building, Gaudet said, who doesn't yet know how the fire started.

Firefighter suffers minor injuries

​Firefighters battled the blaze in hot, humid conditions, which meant they needed to take frequent rests away from the heat of the fire.

Despite those challenges, Gaudet said, the firefighters were able to save the building.

"It'll be a determination with the insurance adjuster whether building is repairable or not," he said.

"Given all the conditions that we dealt with this morning, we consider this a pretty good save."

​Time to rebuild

The maple syrup season won't start again until next spring, so Gaudet said the owners have time to rebuild if they decide to.

It would be a shame to lose the sugar camp, which offers pancake breakfasts in the spring, he said.

"It's known to be a good opportunity to get together with the family on a Sunday morning and go have pancakes, sausage and maple syrup," he said.

"If they're not able to reopen, it'll be a loss to the community."

Radio-Canada asked the owners of the property for an interview, but they declined.