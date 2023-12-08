Bells to ring out again in uptown Saint John

Saint Johners will likely be familiar with the sound of the Trinity Church bells. They rang out from the uptown church every hour, half-hour and quarter-hour — until one day, they stopped.

The timekeeper, long part of the Saint John way of life, halted its chimes about 18 months ago because of technical problems caused by humidity.

Now efforts are underway to get the bells ringing again by Christmas 2024.

The bells go back to the 19th century. When the church was rebuilt after the Great Fire of 1877, a nine-bell system was installed, said Rev. Steven Scribner. This increased to 12 bells, and on Christmas morning of 1882, they rang out for the first time.

Rev. Steven Scribner said the Trinity Church bells represent the church's Loyalist roots. (Submitted by Rev. Steven Scribner)

In the mid-1960s, Scribner said, the church's manual system, which had people using levers to operating the bells, was updated to an electronic one.

And that's where the problems began.

"As we know, electronics don't like humidity, and over time that system started to fail," Scribner said. "So a year and a half ago, we had to make the tough decision to silence the bells, because there were just a number of the notes or individual bells that were just not acting properly."

After silencing the bells, the church secured the latest technology to replace the 1960s system, one that woulds stand up to the humidity.

Repairs to the stairs to the bell tower have already been made, but several phases of the project remain before the bells will be heard again.

These include replacing the hardware in the clock.

It is not the first time the Anglian church has faced troubles. In 2016, the skyline staple faced a dwindling congregation and financial shortfalls , and in 2019, cracks in the steeple had to undergo major repairs , which also temporarily halted the bells.

WATCH | The pealing of the bells before they went silent: Bring back the bells! Duration 1:00 The Trinity Anglican Church bells were a familiar sound in Saint John — until they weren’t. Now there’s a campaign to bring them back.

Kyle Wells, who is part of the campaign to restore the bells, said that after moving to Saint John, the ringing was one of the first things he noticed about the uptown.

"When they went silent, I just thought to myself, 'What an incredible loss to this community' because people rely on those bells to keep them on time," he said.

"We hear stories all the time about people, you know, getting to their appointments by the bells, the fisherman looking to the clock in the harbour, you know, just a plethora or reasons to keep those bells going."

The largest portion of the budget will go to fixing the clock and installing the electrical bell mechanisms to bring the one- ton Loyalist bell back online and allow the clock to be digitally synchronized.

The next phase is the restoration of the four bells that make up the Westminster chimes, also known as the ones that play every hour, half-hour and quarter-hour, according to Wells.

The final phase will tackle the restoration of the remaining seven bells, which are musically pitched, so that the keyboard console will be fully functional again.

The entire restoration project will cost $200,000. To pay for the project, Wells said, the group will be seeking community donations and hosting fundraisers, such as a speaker series, dinners and fashion shows, in order to gain sponsorships from local businesses.

He said to hear the bells again would mean the "whole world" to him.

Saint John Trinity Anglian Church captured in 1997. (New Brunswick Museum / Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick 1887.11.2)

"Church bells are one of my favourite things in the entire world," he said.

"I've travelled a little bit across Canada, and one thing that I always do if I get a chance to go into a church is to ring the bells."

For Scribner, the bells represent the church's Loyalist roots.

Trinity, founded by the United Empire Loyalists, was the first congregation in Saint John, and it is also designated as a local historic place in New Brunswick's register of historic places.

"There [have] been a number of iconic buildings and churches … that have fallen off due to the present social times. And Trinity parishioners are absolutely adamant that Trinity will stand strong and tall for the generations to come."