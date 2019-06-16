Province confirms 1st case of fatal bird disease this summer

New Brunswick's top veterinarian has confirmed the first case of trichomonosis this summer.

An infected purple finch was discovered two weeks ago by Andrew Ross in the Nashwaak Bridge area, just north of Fredericton.

In an email to CBC News, Ross said the bird was looking lethargic underneath his bird feeders, so he took it to the Douglas Animal Hospital.

He then removed the bird feeders in his yard.

"This has become a concern for us and we feel that the public should look very closely at how we interact with wildlife," Ross said in the email.

Jim Goltz, manager of the provincial Veterinary Laboratory Services, said his team found a "horrible, nasty infection" in the bird's mouth, esophagus and crop, a dilated part of the esophagus where the bird stores food.

"This tissue had a lot of dead tissue in it," he said. "This is highly suspect for trichomonosis."

What is it?

Trichomonosis is caused by a microscopic parasite transmitted from bird to bird through moist birdseed, damp areas and birdbaths.

In Atlantic Canada, the fatal disease typically affects social, seed-eating birds such as purple finches, goldfinches and pine siskins. There have been at least four suspected cases in purple finches in Nova Scotia this year.

The parasite infects a bird's upper digestive tract, liver and lungs and makes it difficult for the bird to eat and breathe. It has been present in Atlantic Canada since 2007 and reports of bird deaths typically begin around mid-June.

Trichomonosis doesn't affect humans or other animals, but it can spread to domestic birds and chickens.

How to know if a bird is sick

A sick bird will have fluffed up feathers, a lack of energy and problems flying and eating. The bird could also be drooling, regurgitating food or have a crusting of feathers around its beak and face.

People who see these symptoms in birds should take their bird feeders down and clean the area. People can also plant shrubs, sunflowers and millet to attract birds to good quality food.

Goltz said people who want to put out bird feeders should avoid table or tray feeders. He suggested using hopper bird feeders, which are birdhouses for seeds but not water. With hopper feeders, food won't be affected by contaminated water, saliva or feces.

He said bird feeders should also be cleaned once a week and disinfected with water and bleach.