Birds lovers urged to put feeders away after discovery of deadly parasite

New Brunswickers are being urged to keep an eye on their bird feeders as a deadly parasite makes its way across New Brunswick's capital.

Pam Novak, director of wildlife at the Atlantic Wildlife Institute, says trichomonosis has been the cause of two recent bird deaths in Fredericton's Odell Park.

"When we get outbreaks, usually they occur because of birds congregating," Novak said.

And they're congregating in warmer temperatures, which helps the spread of infection.

"This isn't a surprise that trichomonosis is raising its ugly head."

Finches especially vulnerable

The infection can affect all birds, but primarily sickens finches, since they tend to flock in larger groups. Pigeons, morning doves and hawks that catch an unwell bird can also be affected. There is no risk to humans.

Novak believes there are other suspected cases across the province and Atlantic Canada, and she's cautioning bird lovers to be on the lookout.

A bird that's infected does "not look normal."

Such birds will be puffed up, have problems breathing with their mouths opening and closing, and might not fly off as quickly. They might also have a "droopy lethargic look to them."

"It's really quite sad to see."

How it spreads

Trichomonosis spreads when a bird's contaminated saliva gets into water and food consumed by other birds.

The infection travels into a bird's nasal or oral cavity and into its digestive system, leaving behind a necrotic tissue that builds up.

"Left unchecked it runs rampant through the bird's system," she said.

The bird typically dies within a few weeks.

Here's how to prevent the spread

Novak suggests keeping bird feeders inside until temperatures drop to below freezing.

"You have to really be responsible about this."

And if you see a sick bird, you should immediately take your bird feeders away, she said.

If you want to keep your bird feeders out, Jim Wilson, a birder in Quispamsis, says keep a lookout for any birds acting strangely at feeders.

Wilson recommended bird lovers clean bird feeders regularly to reduce the risk.

You should take down your bird feeders using gloves, wash the feeders in a mild solution of bleach and water, and let the feeder dry out.

You should also clean up seeds that have fallen on the ground near their bird feeder.

"Then you're starting fresh," he said.

Any possible sightings of the infection should be reported to the Atlantic Wildlife Institute or a local veterinarian.

'People will be talking about extra cases if they do show up," he said.