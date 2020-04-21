The trial of a man charged in connection with a shooting outside a Dieppe strip club last October has wrapped up.

Olivier Tumba, 25, is accused of attempted murder in the shooting of Alain Simplice Bwesco and aggravated assault against Joey Goguen.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot outside Angie's Show Palace on Champlain Street in Dieppe on Oct. 9, 2019, just after 2 a.m.

Crown Prosecutor Sylvie Godin Blanchard called two witnesses Wednesday. She then told the court she was done.

Defence lawyer Robert Rideout told Judge Jacques Desjardins he wouldn't be presenting any evidence.

Two men were sent to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at Angie's nightclub in Dieppe shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2019. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

The court heard testimony from Caleb Kitchen, who says he was a friend of Olivier Tumba's.

Kitchen says he was with Tumba and another friend at the Sports Rock in Dieppe that night. They then went to Angie's.

He says once inside, they sat at the bar and had some drinks.

Kitchen says someone showed up and "there were problems" inside the bar, but didn't elaborate any further.

Kitchen says he and his friend decided to leave, and Tumba said he was leaving too.

Kitchen says he got in the passenger side of his friend's car, which was parked in the side parking lot at Angie's.

Kitchen says he and his friend were just pulling out when they heard gunshots, but says he didn't see where they came from, and couldn't say how many shots were fired.

Under cross examination, Robert Rideout asked Kitchen if it looked like Olivier Tumba had a weapon on him. Kitchen said "I didn't know he had one at Angie's".

Officers carry a gun in a plastic bag outside Angie's several hours after the shooting occurred. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The court also heard testimony from firearms expert Jacques Rioux, who appeared by video-conference from Ottawa.

He examined 8 expended cartridges and some bullets and fragments found by police at Angie's following the shooting.

Rioux told the court they all came from a 9 mm Luger pistol.

He also examined the gun found at Angie's on Oct. 9.

Rioux identified it as a Phoenix Arms .22 semi-automatic pistol and said the serial number had been removed.

He testified the gun found at Angie's was not the gun that fired the bullets found at the scene.

Final arguments in the case will be held Friday.

Judge Jacques Desjardins says the charges are serious, and a ruling likely won't be handed down that day.