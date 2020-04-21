Trial of man accused in Dieppe strip club shooting proceeds despite pandemic concerns

The trial of a man charged in connection with a shooting outside of a Dieppe strip club last October is proceeding in a Moncton courtroom, despite the fact that most inmates are appearing by video conference due to COVID-19 concerns.

But because Olivier Tumba is on trial, he is being transported to court in Moncton from the provincial jail in Shediac.

Tumba, 25, is accused of the attempted murder of Alain Simplice Bwesco and aggravated assault against Joey Goguen.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot outside Angie's Show Palace on Champlain Street in Dieppe on Oct. 9, 2019, just after 2 a.m.

Crown Prosecutor Sylvie Godin Blanchard had an eyewitness ready to testify in the judge only trial, presided over by Judge Jacques Desjardins, late Tuesday morning.

Police remove yellow tape surrounding Angie's Show Palace following a shooting incident on October 9, 2019, in Dieppe. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

Just before the man was supposed to enter the courtroom, he complained about having symptoms similar to COVID-19.

As a result, the witness and the two police officers who brought him to court didn't testify.

Defence lawyer Robert Rideout said it was better to err on the side of caution.

The court did hear from RCMP Cst. Karine Denis-Godin who responded to a call of "six to eight" shots at Angie's that night.

Cst. Denis-Godin said when she arrived on the scene, she saw a man on the ground in a pool of blood.

She said the victim had three wounds to the centre of his chest and she applied pressure until paramedics arrived. She said there was so much blood, it soaked through the leather gloves she was wearing that night.

Cst. Denis-Godin said Bwesco also had a wound on his left side, right wrist and on his calf.

The police officer followed the ambulance to the hospital and said she wasn't sure Bwesco would make it.

Cst. Denis-Godin also said there was a young man at the scene who said he was Bwesco's friend. She said he was trying to help the victim, but was "hysterical". He was the man who was supposed to testify in court, but said he was ill.

Olivier Tumba's trial is being held at the Moncton Law Courts. Members of the public are not allowed to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

The court also heard from Cst. Michel Martel.

During his testimony, black and white video surveillance from Angie's was shown, which appears to show a man take a gun out of his jacket and shoot at people. Cst. Martel told the court he believes the man in the video is Tumba.

Cpl. Richard Belliveau, an RCMP forensic identification investigator, was called in to examine the scene.

He took photos of everything from spent shell casings to bullet fragments, bloody clothes, and other items.

At 10:05 that morning he found a .22 calibre handgun which had the serial number removed.

He testified there was blood on the handle of the gun and on the magazine.

Cpl. Belliveau later searched a grey Toyota Corolla that was seized in the investigation and contained a New Brunswick driver's license registered to Olivier Tumba.

Under cross examination. Cpl. Belliveau said there was no blood in the vehicle and there were no fingerprints found on the gun. He couldn't say whose blood was at the scene or if the bullets there came from the gun that was found.

A total of five police witnesses took the stand Tuesday. The trial started Monday and is scheduled to run all week.