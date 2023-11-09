Trial dates set for N.B. man accused of killing, dismembering spouse

A southeast New Brunswick man will go on trial late next year on charges alleging he killed his spouse and dismembered her body.

Roger Hilyard Crossman, 62, will be tried by judge and jury in the Court of King's Bench in Moncton from Sept. 3 to 29, 2025.

Crossman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlene Cheryl Crossman. It's alleged he killed the 59-year old on Oct. 12, 2023, in Sackville.

He also faces a charge of improperly or indecently interfering with Marlene Crossman's body by dismemberment and mutilation on Oct. 12.

Crossman remains in custody and appeared in court by phone on Monday for a hearing to set trial dates.

Property records show Roger and Marlene Crossman owned a home together on King Street in Sackville.

RCMP previously said in an October news release that officers found a woman's body at a King Street home at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 12, after being asked to perform a well-being check.

A 62-year-old man turned himself in at the Antigonish RCMP detachment in Nova Scotia at about 5:30 p.m. the same day, according to police.

The man was arrested and then charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 13. The dismemberment charge was laid in November.

Roger Crossman will return to court on May 16 for a pre-trial conference.