Trial date set for teacher from Oromocto accused of sexual misconduct involving teen

A teacher from Oromocto intends to plead not guilty in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct against a teenage boy and has been given a trial date in the fall, a court in Fredericton heard Monday morning.

Julie Murphy, 44, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor while being a person of trust or authority and unlawfully distributing cannabis to an individual under 18 years of age.

The charges stem from complaints received by the RCMP in September, the force said in a news release.

At the time, Murphy was employed by Anglophone School District West as part of its team that delivers integrated services to children and youth in the Oromocto area, the district confirmed earlier this month.

According to provincial documents, these teams include "caring professionals" in various fields, such as counselling, social work, occupational therapy, psychology, education, nursing, mental health and addictions, who specialize in working with children and youth with emotional, behavioural or mental health and addictions issues.

Murphy is on leave from her job with the Anglophone West School District. (Edwin Hunter/CBC)

Murphy was arrested after an investigation and released on conditions, including that she have no contact with the alleged victim, the RCMP said

Charges were laid Jan. 10, when a district spokesperson said she was on leave from her job.

Back in court Monday, Murphy's lawyer Patrick Hurley indicated that his client intends to plead not guilty to both charges.

Two days were booked for a trial, Nov. 23 to 24.

Sept. 15 was set to hear pre-trial matters.