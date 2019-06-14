Trial of ex-radio host Trevor Doyle on child sex charge pushed back 3 months

The jury trial of former Fredericton radio host Trevor Doyle in Puerto Rico for allegedly attempting to arrange for oral sex from a 13-year-old girl has been pushed back three months until Jan. 13.

U.S. District Court Judge Carmen Cerezo granted the extension to Doyle's lawyer, assistant federal public defender Jesús Hernández-García, last Friday, court records show.

Hernández-García declined to comment on Monday.

The judge also granted his "motion to restrict" a document, according to the court records.

"This level of restriction is necessary to protect the confidentiality of the matters," the motion states. "The protection of the information detailed in the motion outweighs the presumption of public access."

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Doyle, 44, pleaded not guilty in May to attempted enticement of a minor.

The new deadline for any change of plea is Jan. 6, according to the court records. The previous deadline was Monday.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Attorney's Office spokesperson Lymarie Llovet-Ayala told CBC News there were ongoing plea negotiations between her office and Doyle's attorney.

If the case does go to trial, she said, it could take two or three days.

Doyle, who was scheduled to stand trial in San Juan on Oct. 10, remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynobo.

He was arrested on a beach in Isla Verde in April by members of the FBI's task force on child exploitation and human trafficking.

Doyle is accused of arranging for oral sex at a beach with an undercover FBI agent pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

The charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

Doyle worked at Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media, but was suspended after his arrest and is no longer employed there.