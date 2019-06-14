Trial looms for former radio host Trevor Doyle on child sex charge

In less than a month, former Fredericton radio host Trevor Doyle will stand trial in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for allegedly attempting to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for oral sex.

Doyle's attorney and the U.S. District Attorney's Office have until Thursday to negotiate a plea deal.

Doyle's jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico, where proceedings must be held in English. He previously pleaded not guilty to attempted enticement of a minor.

The girl he was allegedly chatting with through two mobile apps turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, according to an affidavit submitted on April 3.

Doyle, a former host at Capital FM, is scheduled to go on trial Oct. 10. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

U.S. District Attorney's Office spokesperson Lymarie Llovet-Ayala said a not guilty plea is standard procedure at the beginning of proceedings.

"Then you start talking to your attorney and you get all the information that the investigative agency and the U.S. attorney has on you," she said.

"That's why everybody pleads not guilty, and then if they decide to change their plea, they do."

The deadline for Doyle to change his plea is Sept. 30.

She said there are ongoing plea negotiations between her office and Doyle's attorney. In an email, she said "there might be a continuance," which means a postponement or adjournment of trial.

If the case does go to trial, she said, it could take two or three days.

Llovet said jury selection starts on the first day of trial. She said it's a public process.

"It's just a jury selection process like any other case," she said. "They have a jury pool and they have to go through a lot of questions and fill out a lot of forms."

Evidence compiled against Doyle comes from his black iPhone, screen shots from chats on the messaging app KIK and the anonymous posting app Whisper, surveillance video, surveillance photos and video from his interview.

Doyle worked at Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media, but was suspended after his arrest and is no longer employed there.