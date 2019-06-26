Ex-radio host Trevor Doyle's trial for child sex crimes set for fall in Puerto Rico

A new United States federal court document reveals a timeline for former radio host Trevor Doyle's prosecution.

Doyle, accused of attempted enticement of a minor in Puerto Rico earlier this year, will stand trial on Oct. 10. He will be tried in front of a jury in San Juan.

The 44-year-old Fredericton man was charged April 4 after an FBI sting operation.

An FBI affidavit says that for several days, Doyle was allegedly messaging an undercover agent who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl. He eventually arranged to meet with her on an Isla Verde beach for oral sex.

Doyle was arrested in the early morning of April 3 and has been in custody at the Guaynabo federal penitentiary in San Juan since then.

Doyle's trial date is set for Oct. 10 in San Juan. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Last week, his not guilty plea was accepted.

He was previously indicted by a grand jury, which means a jury of 12 to 14 people have found there is enough evidence to continue with his prosecution.

The U.S. federal court documents says discovery will be presented to Doyle no later than July 30, which will include written or verbal statements he made, all interrogation statements, and any other evidence collected by the FBI.

Any pretrial motions to dismiss or suppress evidence must be filed by Aug. 19, and any objections to expert witnesses must be filed by Aug. 29.

It's not clear if any plea negotiations are going on in Doyle's case, but if so, they're supposed to end by Sept. 19.

The last chance for Doyle to change his plea is Sept. 30.

Motions already made

On June 3, Doyle filed a motion for a publication ban, or a "motion to restrict document," on certain documents presented to the court. It's not clear what the documents are.

The judge presiding over Doyle's case has also been changed from Judge Marshal D. Morgan to Judge Carmen C. Cerezo.

The charge against Doyle comes with a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.