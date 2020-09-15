Former Fredericton radio host seeks to postpone sentencing so he can appear in person

Former Fredericton radio host Trevor Leslie Doyle has asked for another delay in his sentencing hearing because he does not want to waive his right to appear in person.

Doyle has pleaded guilty in San Juan court this February to one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl. He has been held in Puerto Rico since his arrest in early April 2019.

He was scheduled to be sentenced in May of this year but, through his lawyer, requested a continuance of the hearing for later in the summer.

Chief Judge Gustavo Gelpi issued an order allowing a sentencing hearing to proceed via video conference so long as the defendant waives his right to be physically present.

Doyle did not waive that right, and the sentencing was eventually set for Sept. 16.

However, the federal public defender filed a motion on Doyle's behalf seeking to postpone the hearing "at least sixty (60) days," according to the court filing dated Sept. 10.

The document, signed by public defender Eric Vos, offers the same reasoning for the continuance.

"The undersigned counsel and Mr. Doyle discussed his case and his right to be present at the sentencing hearing as well as the possibility of waiving that right," the motion stated.

"However, Mr. Doyle informs that, as this time, he does not consent to waive his right to be physically present at the sentencing hearing."

CBC News has requested comment from the public defender's office.

Recommended sentence

Doyle was originally charged with attempted enticement of a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of life, following an FBI sting operation in Puerto Rico. He pleaded not guilty in May 2019.

In February, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in a plea agreement.

"On or about March 31 through on or about April 3, 2019, Trevor L. Doyle did knowingly travel from or near New Brunswick, Canada to San Juan, Puerto Rico via commercial air travel for the purpose or engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a person he believed to be a fourteen year-old female minor," the plea agreement said.

The charge of travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, but the defence and prosecution recommended Doyle be sentenced to 70 to 87 months.

Doyle worked at Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media but was suspended after his arrest and later removed as an employee.