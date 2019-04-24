Former Fredericton radio host gets new judge, trial date in Puerto Rico

Trevor Doyle's case has been transferred to a new judge in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and revised dates have been set for the deadline to strike a plea deal, or stand trial.

The 45-year-old former Fredericton radio host was charged April 4 with attempted enticement of a minor after an FBI sting operation. He pleaded not guilty in May.

New information posted on the U.S. Public Access to Court Electronic Records portal show the case has been transferred to Judge Raul A. Arias-Marxuach. According to the Federal Judicial Center, he was nominated by President Donald J. Trump last Jan. 23 and was a lawyer for 25 years.

Doyle's jury trial date has been moved a day later to Jan. 13, and the deadline for him to change his plea has been moved a day later to Jan. 7.

Doyle could appear for a "status conference" or a pre-trial conference on Jan. 10.

His trial was originally set for Oct. 10, but it was delayed by three months for undisclosed reasons. Doyle's lawyer, Jesus Hernandez-Garcia, filed two separate "motion to restrict" requests, which is the United States version of a publication ban.

U.S. District Attorney's Office spokesperson Lymarie Llovet-Ayala previously said plea negotiations are going on between her office and Doyle's attorney.

If the case goes to trial, it's expected to take two or three days, she said.

An FBI affidavit says that for several days, Doyle was allegedly messaging an undercover agent who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl. He eventually arranged to meet with her on an Isla Verde beach for oral sex, the affidavit alleges.

Doyle was arrested in the early morning of April 3 and has been in custody at the Guaynabo Metropolitan Detention Center near San Juan since then.

He worked at Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media, but was suspended after his arrest and is no longer an employee.