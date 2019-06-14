Trevor Doyle serving sentence in Georgia, to be released in 2023

A former Fredericton radio host imprisoned on a sex-crime conviction in Puerto Rico is serving the remainder of his five-year sentence in a low-security federal penitentiary in Georgia.

Trevor Doyle, 46, was a longtime morning show host for Capital FM, a radio station owned by Bell Media. He was on vacation in Puerto Rico when he was arrested in April 4, 2019, after he allegedly tried to arrange sex with an FBI agent pretending to be a teenage girl.

After his arrest went public, the radio station confirmed he was no longer employed there, and removed any mention of him for the station's website, Facebook page and some promotional materials such as billboards.

Doyle was detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo for months while his case went through the court process.

He was originally charged with attempted enticement of a minor, but in April 2020, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.

His sentencing hearing was delayed multiple times because he wanted to appear in person, but COVID-19 protocol meant only electronic hearings were available.

In June of this year, Doyle was sentenced to 5½ years in prison, with 10 years of supervised release after that.

He had to agree to conditions that concluded complying with requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, not possessing firearms, and participating in a sex offender treatment or mental health treatment program arranged by his probation officer.

He also had to agree not to work with children under the age of 18 or volunteer to work with children.

Transferred with 2023 release date

According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons registry, Doyle is being held at the McRae Correctional Facility, in McRae-Helena, Ga. The prison holds 1,692 federal offenders, according to the website of its operating company, Corrections Corporation of America.

Ben O'Cone, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said Doyle was transferred there from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo on Oct. 12.

In his sentencing, the judge recommended Doyle be held at FCP Pensacola, a minimum security prison camp housing about 300 inmates.

O'Cone said the bureau routinely receives recommendations from judges and "weighs a number of factors" when deciding where to imprison someone.

He said the bureau "ultimately has the sole responsibility in determining where an offender will be designated for service of his/her sentence."

He said some of the factors weighed include "the level of security and supervision the inmate requires, any medical or programming needs, separation and security measures to ensure the inmates protection, and other considerations, including proximity to an individual's release residence."

The bureau database says Doyle is set to be released on Dec. 9 2023.

O'Cone said the bureau does not share the specific reasons for any inmates' "release method.

"However, we can confirm that Trevor L. Doyle's release date was calculated in accordance with federal statutes and Bureau of Prisons' policy."