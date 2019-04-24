U.S. attorney in Trevor Doyle case to submit surveillance video, photos as evidence

New documents reveal the evidence gathered against former Fredericton radio host accused of luring a minor in Puerto Rico.

Trevor Doyle, 44, was arrested in San Juan in early April. He's charged with attempted enticement of a minor and is to stand trial Oct. 10.

Doyle pleaded not guilty in May.

He was suspended from Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media, after his arrest and is no longer employed there.

A document submitted by United States attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez-Velez lists eight pieces of evidence that will be entered in the case against Doyle.

The list includes the defendant's black iPhone, screenshots from chats on the messaging app KIK and the anonymous posting app Whisper, surveillance video, surveillance photos and video from the defendant's interview.

Sting operation

Doyle was charged April 4 after an FBI sting operation.

According to an FBI affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Brian P. O'Sullivan, Doyle was allegedly messaging an undercover agent who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl. The affidavit claims Doyle first made contact with the agent on an app called Whisper after she posted a meme saying "Just a girl in [Puerto Rico] who is booooored," on March 31.

The FBI affidavit alleges Doyle continued to message her after she brought up her age "repeatedly" as 13. It says Doyle brought up her age as well.

They spoke for several days, eventually switching to the messaging app KIK, where they allegedly arranged to meet on an Isla Verde beach for oral sex.

Doyle's trial date is set for Oct. 10 in San Juan. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Doyle was arrested in the early morning of April 3 and has been in custody at the Guaynabo federal penitentiary in San Juan since then.

The list of evidence includes a consent form for an interview and a consent form for a phone search.

The document says the prosecution intends to offer the listed evidence "in its case-in-chief at trial," and it reserves the right to add or subtract from the list "should any additional pieces of evidence be uncovered."

"If there is any specific piece of evidence listed above that the defence would like to review again, schedule permitting, the United States will gladly set an appointment for an additional inspection of evidence," the document says.

Timeline

The list of evidence was submitted on July 30, and Doyle's attorney has until Aug. 13 to respond.

Any pretrial motions to dismiss or suppress evidence must be filed by Aug. 19, and any objections to expert witnesses must be filed by Aug. 29.

It's not clear if any plea negotiations are going on in Doyle's case, but if so, they're supposed to end by Sept. 19.

The last chance for Doyle to change his plea is Sept. 30.