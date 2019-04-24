Former radio host asks for sentencing hearing to be postponed so he can appear in person

Former Fredericton radio host Trevor Doyle has requested his sentencing hearing be postponed to July because he does not want to waive his right to appear in person.

In February, Doyle struck a plea agreement with the district attorneys' office in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He pleaded guilty to one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 14-year-old female.

"On or about March 31 through on or about April 3, 2019, Trevor L. Doyle did knowingly travel from or near New Brunswick, Canada to San Juan, Puerto Rico via commercial air travel for the purpose or engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a person he believed to be a fourteen year-old female minor," the plea agreement says.

Trevor Doyle has pleaded guilty to one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 14-year-old female. (Trevor Doyle/Facebook)

The maximum sentence for this charge is 30 years in prison, but the defence and prosecution recommended Doyle be sentenced to between 70 and 87 months.

He was originally charged with attempted enticement of a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of life.

On Monday, his defence team filed a request to postpone the sentencing hearing that was set for the middle of May.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Judge Gustavo Gelpi issued an order that a sentencing hearing can be done over video conference as long as the defendant waives his right to be physically present at the hearing, the request said.

"Mr. [Doyle] informs that, at this time, he does not consent to waive his right to be physically present at the sentencing hearing," the request said. "As such, the [defence] requests a continuance of the sentencing hearing and a re-setting for the month of July."

The judge has not yet responded to this request.

According to the Puerto Rico Department of Public Health, the United States territory has approximately ​2,300 positive cases of COVID–19 and 114 deaths. Puerto Rico has a population of just over three million people.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the territory was on lockdown from March 15 until May 3 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and has had some of the strictest measures compared to other U.S jurisdictions.

The Bureau of Federal Prisons has not reported any cases of COVID-19 in federal penitentiaries in Puerto Rico.

Doyle was previously being held at the Guaynabo Federal Penitentiary in San Juan, but was released in December of last year as his court dates approached.

United States Marshals spokesperson Dave Oney previously told CBC Doyle was still in Bureau of Federal Prisons custody in Puerto Rico, but was "housed in a contract facility there."

"Every time a prisoner is transferred to a contract facility is considered released from BOP custody," Oney said.

He explained that contract facilities are secure institutions operated by private corporations.

"The Marshals Service does not disclose any personal information, court scheduling, transportation details or other inmate information, other than to verify an inmate is in federal custody," he said.

Doyle worked at Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media, but was suspended after his arrest and later removed as an employee.