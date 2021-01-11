Former Fredericton radio host sentencing in Puerto Rico delayed for 6th time

Former Fredericton radio host Trevor Leslie Doyle has been granted a delay in his sentencing hearing for the sixth time since he pleaded guilty to a sex crime in Puerto Rico.

Doyle pleaded guilty in a San Juan court to one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl. He has been held in Puerto Rico since his arrest in early April 2019, adding up to about 21 months.

Doyle signed a plea agreement in February admitting he travelled to San Juan to obtain sex with a minor.

Since then, he has asked for his sentencing hearing to be delayed six times, each time saying he does not waive his right to attend in person. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, sentencing hearings are being conducted electronically, according to court filings.

"Mr. Doyle informs that, at this time, he does not consent to waive his right to be physically present at the sentencing hearing," wrote his federal public defender Eric Vos. "This request is made in the best interests of justice."

He was scheduled to appear by video link on Wednesday, but judge Raul M. Arias-Marxuach approved his request Monday and reset his hearing to April 7.

Doyle was originally charged with attempted enticement of a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of life, following an FBI sting operation in Puerto Rico. He pleaded not guilty in May 2019.

In February, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in a plea agreement.

"On or about March 31 through on or about April 3, 2019, Trevor L. Doyle did knowingly travel from or near New Brunswick, Canada to San Juan, Puerto Rico via commercial air travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a person he believed to be a fourteen year-old female minor," the plea agreement said.

The charge of travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, but the defence and prosecution recommended Doyle be sentenced to 70 to 87 months.

Doyle worked at Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media, but was suspended after his arrest and later removed as an employee.