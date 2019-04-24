Former radio host officially pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor in Puerto Rico

Former radio host Trevor Leslie Doyle, accused of attempted enticement of a minor in Puerto Rico, officially changed his plea to guilty on Thursday.

At a 30-minute appearance in San Juan, Doyle made his change of plea official. He had first said he intended to change his plea in early January.

The 45-year-old was charged last April 4 after an FBI sting operation. He pleaded not guilty in May.

On Thursday in federal court, he appeared before Judge Raul M. Arias-Marxuach, who accepted the new plea.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19.

Evidence collected against Doyle

An FBI affidavit says that for several days, Doyle was allegedly messaging an undercover agent who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl. He eventually arranged to meet with her on an Isla Verde beach for oral sex, where he was arrested.

It's not clear if Doyle is admitting to those details.

He as been in custody at the Guaynabo Metropolitan Detention Center near San Juan since then. He was assigned public defender Jesus Hernandez-Garcia.

Doyle worked at Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media, but was suspended after his arrest and later removed as an employee.