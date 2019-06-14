Proceedings move forward in child-sex case against former radio host Trevor Doyle

The U.S. District Court has accepted Trevor Doyle's not guilty plea to a child sex charge, and the prosecution now has seven days to produce all the evidence before a possible trial.

The 44-year-old Fredericton radio host was charged April 4 with attempted enticement of a minor after an FBI sting operation that ended on a Puerto Rico beach.

An FBI affidavit says that for several days, Doyle was allegedly messaging an undercover agent who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl. He eventually arranged to meet with her on an Isla Verde beach for oral sex.

Doyle was arrested in the early morning of April 3 and has been in custody at the Guaynabo federal penitentiary in San Juan since then.

On Thursday, his not guilty plea entered last month was accepted. After the seven days are over, or when discovery is presented, the defence has 14 days to file motions.

On June 3, Doyle filed a motion for a publication ban, or a "motion to restrict document," on certain documents presented to the court. It's not clear what the documents are.

The judge presiding over Doyle's case has also been changed from Judge Marshal D. Morgan to Judge Carmen C. Cerezo.

No trial date has been set.

The charge against Doyle comes with a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

No longer employed

In Fredericton, Doyle was the co-host of the Capital FM morning show for more than a decade.

On May 29, Trent McGrath, vice-president and general manager of CTV Atlantic and Bell Media Radio Atlantic, confirmed that Doyle is no longer employed with the company. He was previously only suspended.

Trevor Doyle's wife, Lisa Doyle, filed for divorce on May 1.

In the divorce paperwork, under "grounds," Lisa Doyle submitted that "while on vacation, the respondent was arrested by the FBI and charged with solicitation of a child for sexual purposes who was only 13 years of age … The petitioner had no knowledge of the respondent's actions and has been receiving counselling ever since."

Lisa Doyle declined an interview through her lawyer.