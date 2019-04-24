U.S. grand jury indicts former radio host on sex crime charge

A grand jury in Puerto Rico has indicted longtime Fredericton radio host Trevor Doyle on a sex crime charge.

The indictment comes after Doyle was arrested in Isla Verde and charged with attempted enticement of a minor.

The indictment means the grand jury believes the prosecution has enough evidence to move forward with the charge.

Doyle, who was indicted April 16, has not entered a plea yet.

He is in custody, and his arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 1.

Trevor Doyle is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo, about 16 kilometres south of San Juan. (BOP.gov/submitted)

Doyle was arrested in Isla Verde after an FBI sting operation.

No charges have been proven in court, but the prosecution alleges Doyle planned to meet with an undercover agent he thought was a 13-year-old girl. He allegedly expected her to perform oral sex on him.

According to an FBI affidavit, the undercover agent told Doyle multiple times that she was 13, and Doyle allegedly brought up her age once as well.

They messaged each other over two mobile apps for about three days before they set up the meeting.

Doyle has been in custody since he was arrested in early April.

He's been suspended from his job as morning show co-host at Capital FM. Trent McGrath, general manager of CTV Atlantic and Bell Media Radio Atlantic, previously said Doyle's trip to Puerto Rico was not related to his job.

The grand jury indictment also added a forfeiture allegation, which means if Doyle is found guilty, he must give the U.S. any property he used to commit the crime.

If convicted, Doyle could receive a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, the FBI said.