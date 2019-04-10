Radio station distances itself from host accused of sex crime in Puerto Rico

Fredericton radio host Trevor Doyle, accused of attempted enticement of a minor in Puerto Rico, was not in the U.S. territory for work, his employer confirms.

Doyle was arrested in Puerto Rico last week after allegedly arranging to meet with an FBI agent he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Doyle is alleged to have known he was communicating with a minor but still set up a meeting where he expected her to perform oral sex on him.

Doyle has been a longtime host for Capital FM in Fredericton, a station owned by Bell Media. Trent McGrath, general manager of CTV Atlantic and Bell Media Radio Atlantic, has previously confirmed Doyle was suspended.

On Thursday, McGrath clarified that Doyle's trip to Puerto Rico had nothing to do with his job.

Capital FM sometimes sends hosts on a promotional trip to Jamaica, but Doyle's Puerto Rico trip was not related to that.

In an email to CBC News, McGrath wrote he "can confirm Trevor was not in Puerto Rico for work."

Since he was arrested on April 3, Doyle has been removed from the station's website, Facebook page and some promotional materials such as billboards. McGrath would not say whether Doyle has been fired.

Doyle is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo, about 16 kilometres south of San Juan. (BOP.gov/submitted)

On Wednesday, the Fredericton Police Force and RCMP J-Division both said they have not been involved in this investigation, and it's being conducted solely by the FBI.

Court minutes show the Canadian consulate in Puerto Rico has been notified of Doyle's arrest and charges.

"Unfortunately, due to privacy matter, we are unable to comment on this case," Christian F. Schoepp, senior consular officer in Miami, said in an emailed statement.

'Clear and convincing'

The FBI arrested Doyle on April 3.

On April 8, he had a detention hearing, where defence lawyer Jesus Hernandez-Garcia did not ask for bail, and Doyle waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Court documents show judge Marcos Lopez found "clear and convincing evidence" to detain Doyle.

Lopez decided to detain him because he believed Doyle poses a flight risk and is a "danger to the community," say the minutes of the detention hearing filed by the court reporter.

Doyle is facing prosecution under Title 18, Section 2422 (b) of the United States Criminal Code, which states anyone who "knowingly persuades, induces, entices, or coerces any individual who has not attained the age of 18 years, to engage in prostitution or any sexual activity … shall be fined under this title and imprisoned not less than 10 years or for life."