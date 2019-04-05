Radio host accused of child sex crime in Puerto Rico could face long path to justice

A prominent Fredericton radio host being held in Puerto Rico may face a lengthy wait for his case to be heard.

Trevor Leslie Doyle was arrested by the FBI after a sting operation last week. He was charged with attempted enticement of a minor after allegedly arranging a sexual encounter with an agent impersonating a 13-year-old girl.

But with Puerto Rico still dealing with the devastation 2017's Hurricane Maria, Doyle's case may take up to a year to be completed, depending on how he pleads, according to Puerto Rican criminal lawyer Jose Rivera-Santos.

"After Hurricane Maria everything's been wild in here," he said. "With all these electric problems and the district court was closed, and all the courts were closed, so there has been a lot of accumulation of cases.

"It all depends on the discovery and how many cases the district court could have."

And it may take even longer if Doyle's defence attorney pursues an entrapment defence, which according to Rivera-Santos is one possible path an accused person can take if arrested after an undercover operation.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, Special Agent Brian P. O'Sullivan said Doyle used a messaging app to arrange to meet with the undercover agent posing as the 13-year-old, and have her perform oral sex on him.

Rivera-Santos said in the case of arrests after undercover operations, the prosecution's case hinges on a suspect's intent being criminal, since no victim is involved.

An entrapment defence could work if a defence lawyer can prove the accused would not have committed the crime, or was less likely to commit this crime, if the FBI was not involved.

"A person can have the appearance of being a minor, but if it was an FBI agent posing as a minor … you have to find out and discover the specifics of how that communication took place — what was said, and how it was said and who approach who first — to find out if there was a criminal intent from the beginning, or if there was a possibility of entrapment."

Jose Rivera-Santos is a criminal lawyer specializing in immigration law in Puerto Rico. (Jose Rivera-Santos/Submitted)

Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States, and because Doyle was arrested by the FBI, he's being prosecuted under U.S. federal law. Rivera-Santos said this means he will most likely have to be tried in Puerto Rico and, if he's found guilty, serve his prison sentence there.

It's possible for Canadian prisoners detained in foreign countries to apply to spend their sentences in Canada. Between 2016 and 2017, there were 115 transfer applications, and only one was rejected.

No plea yet

The charge of attempted sexual enticement of a minor carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a maximum of life, according to the FBI.

But Rivera-Santos said that depending on multiple circumstances, it's possible for judges to sentence people to less than the minimum. For example, if someone is a first offender strikes a plea deal and pleads guilty, they could get less than 10 years.

The 44-year-old Doyle has been the co-host of the Capital FM morning show in Fredericton but is now suspended.

He has not yet entered a plea. He's had one court appearance, on Monday, and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in San Juan. No date has been set for his next appearance.

Rivera-Santos said Doyle may also be facing a strict court, considering the nature of the allegations against him.

"Most of the time the person gets convicted, because [prosecutors] don't sympathize with any attacks against children or any arms dealing or any illegal substance crime, so it's going to be pretty hard for that guy," Rivera-Santos said.