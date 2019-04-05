Radio host accused of attempted sex with minor detained in Puerto Rico

A Fredericton radio host accused of arranging a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old will remain detained in Puerto Rico for now.

Trevor L. Doyle appeared in a detention hearing Monday afternoon, according to Nedy Carrillo, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Juan.

"Today he was detained pending trial," she said. "We can not provide any further comment about the matter."

She said no date has been set for his next appearance.

Doyle, 44, was travelling in Puerto Rico when he allegedly started messaging someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl but was an undercover FBI agent.

Doyle was charged Wednesday in Carolina, Puerto Rico, with attempted sexual enticement of a minor. He's been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center. According to court documents, the Canadian consulate has been notified of his arrest and charges.

Doyle is a longtime morning show host for Capital FM, a radio station owned by Bell Media.

Interview with FBI

Court documents obtained by CBC News include an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Brian P. O'Sullivan that said Doyle used a messaging app to arrange to meet with the undercover agent posing as the 13-year-old.

Before the FBI interviewed Doyle, O'Sullivan said he was informed of his right to remain silent, to speak to an attorney and to have an attorney present.

"[Doyle] then signed a written waiver of his rights," O'Sullivan said.

During the interview, O'Sullivan said Doyle "stated he went to the beach in the early morning on April 3, 2019, to have a 13-year-old girl perform oral sex on him."

O'Sullivan also said Doyle "repeatedly stated he knew his conduct was wrong."

O'Sullivan said Doyle and the agent arranged a meeting on a beach in the Isla Verde area of Carolina after almost three days of messaging.

In the exchanges, O'Sullivan said the agent mentioned she was 13 multiple times, and Doyle acknowledged it as well.

Doyle was arrested by agents with the FBI's San Juan task force on child exploitation and human trafficking.

A Bell Media spokesperson confirmed he has been suspended from his job at the station. If convicted, Doyle could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison, the FBI said.