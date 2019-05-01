Fredericton radio host pleads not guilty to sex crime charge in Puerto Rico

Longtime Fredericton radio host Trevor Doyle, accused of attempted enticement of a minor in Puerto Rico, pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Doyle, the co-host of the Capital FM morning show, was arrested last month in Isla Verde.

He is accused of arranging for oral sex with an undercover FBI agent pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

"He wishes to enter a plea of not guilty to all counts," says a court document.

On April 16, Doyle, 44, was indicted after a grand jury determined there was enough evidence to move forward with the charge.

The indictment included a forfeiture allegation, which means if found guilty he must turn over any property used to commit the alleged crime.

Doyle, who has been in custody since he was arrested, has been suspended from his radio job. His employer confirmed he was not in Puerto Rico for work.

He was scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Thursday.

But in a document signed by Doyle on Tuesday and filed with the court in San Juan, he waived his right to appear at the arraignment and hear the indictment read.

"Mr. Doyle expressly waives his right to be present at the arraignment hearing, and affirms that he has a copy of the indictment and is aware of the contents of the same," the document says.