New details emerge about radio host's 1st Puerto Rico court appearance

Court documents obtained by CBC News show new details of Trevor Doyle's detention hearing on Monday in Puerto Rico.

The Fredericton radio host charged with sexual enticement of a minor was detained pending a trial "on the basis of risk of flight and danger to the community," said the minutes filed by the court reporter.

According to the minutes, Doyle's defence attorney, Jesus Hernandez, did not request conditions of release or a bail hearing but reserved his right to reopen the detention hearing at a later date.

Doyle is a longtime host for Capital FM in Fredericton.

On Monday, he also filed a waiver of a preliminary hearing, which means his case will go directly to trial. This does not mean an immediate trial, however, and Doyle still has not entered a plea.

"The court approved the waiver and found probable cause as to the charge contained in the criminal complaint," the minutes said.

The detention hearing lasted 15 minutes Monday.

Doyle was arrested on April 3 after an FBI sting operation involving an agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. Doyle allegedly messaged the agent on two separate apps for several days, ultimately arranging a meeting at Pine Grove Beach in Isla Verde for oral sex.

The prosecution alleges Doyle believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl because the agent brought up her age multiple times. Evidence submitted by the FBI allege he brought up her age once.

Medical conditions

As soon as he was arrested, the detention centre was advised that Doyle suffers from anxiety, depression and high blood pressure.

Court documents posted Tuesday but signed on April 3 advised the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo, about 16 kilometres south of San Juan, that Doyle "is being or has been treated and/or suffers from" the ailments.

Trevor Doyle is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo, about 16 kilometres south of San Juan. (BOP.gov/submitted)

A spokesperson for Bell Media, which owns Capital FM, did not comment on Doyle's legal situation but confirmed he's been suspended from his job as host of the morning show.

The Canadian consulate in Puerto Rico has been notified of Doyle's arrest and detention.